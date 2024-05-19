Chick-In-Waffle - Lawrence LAWRENCE (KANSAS)
SIGNATURE WAFFLE
- CHICK-IN MAPLE
Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE Waffle.$11.00
- SPICY CHICK
Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our signature Nashville hot sauce topped with chives and jalapeños on a delicious waffle or Cone the choice is yours. Add fries and a drink and make it a meal!$11.49
- CHICK-IN QUESO
Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our homemade Monterey-Jack Queso Jalapenos and chives on delicious waffle.$11.49
- ASIAN CHILI
Thai inspired asian chili sauce drenched over crispy chicken, toasted sesame and chives on a delicious waffle.$11.99
- KC BBQ
Crispy chicken dipped in kettle cooked sweet BBQ sauce topped with chives and pickles on a delicious waffle$11.99
- OUT OF STOCKTIKKA MASALA
Crispy buttermilk chicken and fresh chopped tomato and onion drenched in spicy tomato and cream sauce on a delicious waffle.OUT OF STOCK$11.99
- CANADIAN BUFFALO
Medium heat buffalo sauce cooled down with ranch and drizzled with maple syrup on a delicious waffle.$11.49
LOADED FRIES
- CHICK-IN FRIES
Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature chipotle sauce with ranch!$13.49
- QUESO FRIES
Crispy fries topped with chicken drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce,shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapenos , chives and ranch drizzle.$13.49
- BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES
Crispy fries drenched in our signature Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch, parmesan cheese and our crispy chicken$13.49
- ASIAN CHILI FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Thai inspired sweet asian chili sauce toasted sesame , cheddar cheese , pickles and our crispy chicken.$13.49
- SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.$13.49
- BBQ RANCH FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our sweet and mild KC BBQ sauce and loaded with fresh Monterey Cheddar jack cheese ,pickles, ranch drizzle and our crispy chicken.$13.49
- POUTINE FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries smothered in homestyle brown gravy , parmesan and mozzarella cheese topped with our crispy chicken.$13.49
- NASHVILLE HOT FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries topped with our seasoned spicy Nashville sauce, cheddar cheese, Jalapeños , pickles and ranch and crispy hot chicken.$13.49
- GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES
Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature Garlic Parmesan Sauce.$13.49
- OUT OF STOCKTIKKA MASALA FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries topped with our housemade Tikka Masala sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapeños, and crispy hot chicken.OUT OF STOCK$13.49